Demi Lovato Tonight Show Fallon 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Demi Lovato’s Current Tour Will Be Her Last, She Writes Then Deletes On Instagram

TwitterMusic News Editor

Demi Lovato is in the midst of a tour in support of her latest album, Holy Fvck. She has a show in Santiago, Chile tonight (September 13), which will be her last international date before a run of North American shows starting later this month. As for what’s next after that in terms of live concerts, it looks like the answer is “nothing.”

Hours before tonight’s Chile concert, Lovato offered a series of Instagram Story posts shared minutes apart, all of which were deleted shortly after. All of them are photos seemingly of a hotel room window, and the first reads, “I’m so f*cking sick I can’t get out of bed.” She adds in the second post, “I can’t do this anymore,” while the third post concludes, “This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” with “this next tour” seemingly referring to her upcoming North American run.

If Lovato is serious about her touring days being done, then what will end up being her final show currently scheduled is set for November 6 at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Lovato has other entertainment venues to fall on outside of touring; She could of course continue to release albums without bringing them to stages worldwide, and she’s proven to be a natural on TV.

Listen To This
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×