Demi Lovato is in the midst of a tour in support of her latest album, Holy Fvck. She has a show in Santiago, Chile tonight (September 13), which will be her last international date before a run of North American shows starting later this month. As for what’s next after that in terms of live concerts, it looks like the answer is “nothing.”

Hours before tonight’s Chile concert, Lovato offered a series of Instagram Story posts shared minutes apart, all of which were deleted shortly after. All of them are photos seemingly of a hotel room window, and the first reads, “I’m so f*cking sick I can’t get out of bed.” She adds in the second post, “I can’t do this anymore,” while the third post concludes, “This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” with “this next tour” seemingly referring to her upcoming North American run.

Demi Lovato says the #HOLYFVCK tour will be her final tour after revealing that she has become ill: “I can’t do this anymore” pic.twitter.com/9NrJ2gYSu3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2022

If Lovato is serious about her touring days being done, then what will end up being her final show currently scheduled is set for November 6 at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Lovato has other entertainment venues to fall on outside of touring; She could of course continue to release albums without bringing them to stages worldwide, and she’s proven to be a natural on TV.