To be frank, 2023 belonged to Taylor Swift. As the “You’re Losing Me” singer’s The Eras Tour pauses, fans wonder if she’ll hit the studio to record anything new. Although Swift has a tight-knit collaborator circle (i.e., Jack Antonoff), several musicians have thrown their bid to be her next creative partner, including Nicki Minaj.

But the ever-so-vigilant Swifties believe they know who is next up. Based on photographs captured by the paparazzi in June outside of Electric Lady Studios, Stranger Things star Joe Keery could be cooking something up with Swift. So, did Taylor Swift and Joe Keery record together? According to Keery, the answer is no. However, it appears that he’s attempting to hold in a secret.

The musician addressed the rumors during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “Well, that was a very confusing day. I was there with John [Rooney], minding my own business, not doing anything. And then I walked out the door, and it was like 1,000 people were standing out there. People looked at me expecting Taylor [Swift] and were like, ‘Who’s this guy?'”

He went out to confess that he, by way of his musical alias Djo, would be open to working with Swift. “Maybe that experience generated something in the universe, but I don’t know. We’ll see,” said Keery.

Watch the full clip above.