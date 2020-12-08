After weeks of allegedly feeling harassed by a recent ex, Diplo is getting the authorities involved. The producer has now reportedly filed a restraining order against a woman who he briefly dated. After they parted ways, the woman accused Diplo of spreading revenge porn, but the producer now says she’s actually the one sharing the photos.

Per a report from TMZ, Diplo filed court documents seeking a temporary restraining order against the woman. The report alleges the woman has been posting explicit photos and videos of the two of them, and she’s also harassing the producer and his family. According to the court documents, Diplo and the woman began their fling in 2018, but their relationship went sour this year and she has since made the several private images of him public.

Interestingly, the woman was making the same exact claims about Diplo himself. She was granted a temporary restraining order against him last month which she hoped would block him “from distributing revenge porn” that she claims was “designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward.” The woman also claimed that Diplo hired a private investigator to intimidate her after a particularly heated argument.

Diplo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman, however, addressed the producer’s side of the story in a statement to TMZ: “Unfortunately, in spite of repeated requests to stop, this individual has continued to stalk and harass my client and his family for more than a year. As a result, we have asked the Court to grant a restraining order against her and to continue this case so that this troubling situation can be resolved once and for all.”

This is not the only scandal Diplo has found himself involved in recently. Back in October, rumors began circulating that the producer, who is 41, was living with 19-year-old TikTok influencer Quenlin Blackwell. After Diplo was accused of being a groomer, both Blackwell and Diplo denied the rumors. They clarified that Blackwell is simply living in an apartment that Diplo is renting out to her, making the producer her landlord and nothing more.