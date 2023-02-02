Dolly Parton has a lot going on. After being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, she started working on a rock album. More recently, she paired up with the popular vinyl subscription service, Vinyl Me, Please, for the limited-edition “Vinyl Me, Parton.”

However, there is one thing she’s not currently involved in, which her team had to hilariously clarify on social media: “Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product. She’s more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type. – Team Dolly.”

The singer made headlines this week when the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed that Parton played a role in the success of the TV series. “Little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” she revealed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “And you know, we never saw her. We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name and I would think, ‘She doesn’t know who I am.’ And then one day somebody asked her about it and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’ Her partner was Sandy Gallin and they produced Buffy.”