The first posthumous album from Pop Smoke, last year’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, had a who’s-who of talent in its tracklist. The rapper’s latest posthumous effort, the newly released Faith, brings even more people into the fold. Among those is Dua Lipa, who lends her vocal talents to “Demeanor.”

The track has a funky groove (which would feel at home on Lipa’s recent disco-inspired output) that is accompanied by some woozy vibes and rhythmic verses from Pop Smoke. Instead of providing a hook, as might be expected on this sort of collaboration, Lipa gets her own verse, on which she confidently sings, “You can’t say pop without smoke / So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke / You like the way I move / My demeanor is meaner than yours / So clap for the encore.”

Aside from Lipa, the album also features Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, Travi, Beam, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Future, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Quavo, and Kodak Black.

Listen to “Demeanor” above.

Faith is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic. Get it here.

