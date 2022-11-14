Last night (November 13), Feid revealed that his next album Sixdo is coming next month. The Colombian singer also released the music video for his new single “Malibu.”

Feid is riding high off the sucesss of his latest release Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum. Despite the LP leaking online ahead of schedule in September, it’s gone on to become the biggest drop of his career. The album was certified gold in the US after its first week out. The LP also became Feid’s first to reach the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Albums chart when it climbed to No. 8.

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum was originally scheduled to drop on December 1. Now Feid has another release lined-up for December. On TikTok, he announced that his next album will be called Sixdo.

The LP will live up to it name with six tracks. He revealed that the songs on Sixdo will be “Malibu,” “La Pasamos Cabrón,” and “Un Chorrito Pa’ Las Animas.” Other song titles include “California,” “Hookia,” and “Le Pido a Dios.” It’s not yet known if the album will be released on December 1 or on another day during the month.

Feid also released the seaside video for “Malibu.” On the atmospheric reggaeton track, he teamed up with Chilean rapper Ak4:20 and one of the country’s top producers, Taiko. Feid embraces Baltimore club-like beats for the first time. He is currently touring the US on his sold-out US Trip Tour.