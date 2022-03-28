Glass Animals’ hit single “Heat Waves” is their first song to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and what a debut it’s been. After spending over a year on the chart, the song climbed to No. 1 for the first time a few weeks ago. “Heat Waves” has stayed on top ever since and that run continues today, as on the new chart dated April 2, the song is No. 1 for a fourth week.

“Heat Waves” is making its way up a historical list, as it is now tied for the ninth-longest No. 1 reign among songs by British groups, behind songs by The Beatles, The Police, Bee Gees, UB40, The Beatles again, Wings, The Beatles again, and The Beatles again.

Elsewhere on this week’s chart, Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” has risen to No. 5, making it his 20th top-5 single, which ties Bieber for the eighth-most of all time, with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. That’s not even Bieber’s only song in the top 5 this year, as his and Kid Laroi’s “Stay” is holding strong at No. 2.

It was a big week for Doja Cat, too, as “Woman” has ascended to No. 9. This is the song’s first time in the top 10, making it her fifth top-10 hit after “Say So,” “34+35,” “Kiss Me More,” and “Need To Know.”

