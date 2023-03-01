Halsey made her runway debut at this year’s Paris Fashion Week by walking in the Pressiat show. Wearing in a lacy black dress with fun cutouts, she accessorized the outfit with a spiky bracelet and some rockstar-inspired eye makeup.

“I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!!” Halsey captioned the slideshow of pics. “Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show!”

The pop star has worked with Pressiat previously, as the fashion brand styled Halsey in their FW22 skirt and corset for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The look gave a similar gothic energy.

Post-runway, it also seems Halsey is still soaking in the Parisian vibes. In another new Instagram post, they put on a blonde wig and a leather jumpsuit for some truly fiery pics outside of a sex shop and posing on a motorcycle, Barb Wire style. “Nous allons la monter,” they captioned, which translates to, “We’re going to ride it.”

Fans also thought it was giving the vibes of another movie set in the City Of Lights, as one commented on Instagram, “OKAAAAAY IRMA VEP,” referencing the 1996 film.

Check out all the photos from Halsey’s Paris adventure above.