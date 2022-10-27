Halsey began their quest to the top of pop charts and platinum-certified status with the five-track debut EP Room 93 eight years ago today, on October 27, 2014. Yesterday, Halsey hinted on Instagram that something commemorative might be on the way, and fans were rewarded this afternoon.

“I found a few videos from the Room 93 era…,” Halsey wrote on Twitter with a compilation of snippets from their early career. “I hope you’re enjoying your stay, 8 years later.” The 39-second video includes footage of formative rehearsals, meet-and-greets, and performances. There’s also a tangible celebration of “the room that started it all,” as Halsey tweeted, in the form of limited-edition merch available here.

i found a few videos from the Room 93 era… i hope you’re enjoying your stay, 8 years later 🚪 pic.twitter.com/1no2mQ0l5Q — h (@halsey) October 27, 2022

THE ROOM THAT STARTED IT ALL. Room 93 – 8 Years Later… Limited Edition Merch – Available now: https://t.co/TOQjQKYgEk pic.twitter.com/ZWNnS0LafK — h (@halsey) October 27, 2022

The Room 93 merchandise includes a $65 purple hoodie, two $40 T-shirts, and a customized notepad. The hoodie has “HOTEL STAFF” printed on the back alongside “‘WE ALWAYS HAVE ROOM FOR YOU!'” and “NEWLY DECORATED & REFURNISHED.” A free pink keychain will be added to orders exceeding $30.

After Room 93, Halsey became an undeniable force with 2015’s Badlands and 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The latter became their first No. 1 album. After dropping the radio-friendly Manic in early 2020, they leaned fully into alt-rock by teaming up with Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor for last year’s conceptual album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.