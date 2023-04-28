James Corden illustrated Harry Styles’ aura during an interview with Howard Stern earlier this week by admitting that his celebrity was nothing compared to Styles’ during past vacations, as Corden was only acknowledged by fans to take photos of them with Styles.

Styles was one of Corden’s guests for the final episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden last night, April 27. Around the 17:45-minute mark of the full episode on YouTube, Styles was revealed to the audience. He began walking toward the stage and casually fist-bumped an excited fan.

She promptly fainted, it appeared.

A fan fainted after Harry Styles fist bumped her in the final episode of The Late Late Show. pic.twitter.com/T7aJXO3YI7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 28, 2023

Will Ferrell surfaced at the same doorway twenty seconds later, and the fan had recovered enough to stand and clap for him.

Later, a Twitter user claiming to be that fan offered an update, writing, “THIS WAS ME AND I DID NOT FAINT. I simply gracefully melted into my seat after the man locked eyes w me.” She wrote in another tweet, “ppl thinking I was paid or a James corden writer …literally I fucking wISH IT WAS JUST MY INITIAL REACTION.”

THIS WAS ME AND I DID NOT FAINT. I simply gracefully melted into my seat after the man locked eyes w me https://t.co/vLpHoD7uJ6 — Cyndi H. (@CynCity4) April 28, 2023

ppl thinking I was paid or a James corden writer …literally I fucking wISH IT WAS JUST MY INITIAL REACTION — Cyndi H. (@CynCity4) April 28, 2023

Once Ferrell and Styles were seated on the couch across from Corden, Styles revealed a “Late Late” tattoo on his arm because the show has meant so much to him since it premiered with Corden in 2015. Ferrell requested one last game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,” which led to Styles being forced to address whether a One Direction reunion will ever happen.