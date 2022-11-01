With so many tours going on this fall, some musicians decided to dress up for their performances at the end of October. That includes Harry Styles, who’s been promoting his album Harry’s House with an expansive tour that featured a special date for Halloween. It is of course referred to as Harryween, and it took place at the Forum in Los Angeles.

For this event, the “As it Was” singer dressed up as Danny Zuko from Grease and covered “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” He honored the late Olivia Newton-John with photos of her on the stage and a performance of her duet with John Travolta, “You’re the One That I Want,” done with his bandmates.

Harryween was a major deal, so much so that two fans posted early on in October that they were camping out for almost an entire month for the show. “Hey everyone!” said the fan named Ally, while her friend Arli sat in a lawn chair. “Just want to let you know, we have started camping out for the Harryween show.” Fans in the comments were questioning whether or not the video was actually real — camping culture has only intensified with the rise of TikTok, but so have jokes.

Watch Styles’ rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” above.