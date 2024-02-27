How Long Is Niall Horan’s ‘The Show: Live On Tour’ Concert?

Niall Horan’s star is shining bright on the road. With a fresh new album (The Show) available across streaming, the “You Could Start A Cult” singer has set out for his most ambitious tour yet. Across several months and over 70 plus dates, Horan’s The Show: Live On Tour will make stops across Europe, Australia, and the US.

Horan’s sold-out run in Dublin, Ireland, has supporters anxious for when he visits their surrounding area. So far, to help hold lovers of Horan’s music over, we’ve provided a look at his official tour merch and tentative tour setlist. We now have an update for the show itself–specifically, its run time.

See the concert’s duration, remaining tour date, and tour poster below.