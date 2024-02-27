Niall Horan’s star is shining bright on the road. With a fresh new album (The Show) available across streaming, the “You Could Start A Cult” singer has set out for his most ambitious tour yet. Across several months and over 70 plus dates, Horan’s The Show: Live On Tour will make stops across Europe, Australia, and the US.
Horan’s sold-out run in Dublin, Ireland, has supporters anxious for when he visits their surrounding area. So far, to help hold lovers of Horan’s music over, we’ve provided a look at his official tour merch and tentative tour setlist. We now have an update for the show itself–specifically, its run time.
See the concert’s duration, remaining tour date, and tour poster below.
How Long Is Niall Horan’s ‘The Show: Live On Tour’ Concert?
According to one concertgoers recap on Reddit, Horan’s run of the show is relatively seamless. In the user’s post, they claim that Horan has trimmed down The Show: Live On Tour production to only feature one opening act. With the doors set to open at 6:30 p.m. local time, the act takes the stage by 7:30 p.m. each night for a thirty-minute show. After which, there supposedly is another thirty-minute set change for Horan’s team to take their positions.
But by 8:30 p.m. local time, Horan takes center stage as part of The Show: Live On Tour for a one-and-a-half-hour set. This is also been echoed on Setlist.fm. Again, based on past attendees’ statements, Horan is typically off stage by 10 p.m. local time without any encore tracks. So, all in all, the show runs from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on most nights, making the concert nearly three hours.
Niall Horan 2024 Tour Dates: The Show: Live On Tour
02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
03/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
03/05 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/08 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
03/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall
03/18 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
03/23 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
03/26 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
03/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/26 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
04/28 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/01 – Sydney, Australia @ Quodos Bank Arena
05/03 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
05/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
06/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/19 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
06/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
07/30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
08/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
08/31 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
09/03 – London, UK @ The O2