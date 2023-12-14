How Much Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Erewhon Smoothie?

Would you pay eighteen dollars for a smoothie — in this economy!? Well, yes, if that smoothie came from Erewhon Market, the trendy Los Angeles grocery chain that rides the line between being a brial meme and the center of a cult. And if said smoothie came with “ Vampire ” singer Olivia Rodrigo’s co-sign. The “ good 4 ur GUTS Smoothie ” is named after the singer’s new album Guts , and like most Erewhon products, has a slew of supposedly heathful ingredients to help consumers live their best lives — making that $18 investment not so much of a “ bad idea — right \?” (It’s also far from the most expensive thing on the menu, if that helps).

How To Buy Olivia Rodrigo’s Erewhon Smoothie

According to Erewhon the “Guts” smoothie will be available beginning Friday, December 15. However, users of the chain’s mobile app can get it a day early (today, that is). Of course, you’ll probably have to be in LA to get ahold of it, unless you have someone willing to stick it in their freezer for you til you can come on out.

What Ingredients Are In Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 Ur Guts” Smoothie?

Erewhon has posted the ingredients for the smoothie, which include “Minor Figures Oatmilk, Health-ade Pomegranate Kombucha, SIBU Sea Buckthorn, Ion Gut Support, Nate’s Pure Organic Honey, Sprout Living’s Epic Protein Chocolate Maca, organic strawberries, organic dates, organic blueberries, organic mango, organic coconut cream, and organic avocados.”