Ariana Grande made fans wait three years, but she plans to keep them fed in 2024. So far, she has confirmed her seventh studio album — and first since 2020’s Positions — will arrive at some point this year, among Uproxx’s “ Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024 .” This morning, January 11, Grande teased the video for “Yes, And?” will drop on Friday, January 12, at 7 a.m. PST. By then, we will have had plenty of time to digest the presumed lead single of her aforementioned forthcoming album.

When Will Ariana Grande’s “Yes And?” Be On Apple Music?

There is no reason to believe this release will differ from every other major music release that hits DSPs, including Apple Music, promptly at midnight EST (9 p.m. PST).

Last week, Grande posted on her Instagram Story that “Yes, And?” is not the title of her album, but the single’s cover art is “indeed the album cover (well…….one of them!)” So, that’s exciting. The song’s video figures to set the pop world on fire, consider the teaser kind of already has. In it, gossipy people at a swanky office are lamenting “typical Ari” and longing for “the old Ari; you know, the singer,” who had a “ponytail a few centimeters higher.” Already, Grande has expertly fired back at online trolls speculating about her every move. Please, bring me the full song and video ASAP.

"Yes, And?" is out 1/12 via Republic Records.