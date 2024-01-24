In the summer of 2022, Maggie Rogers followed Heard It In A Past Life, her breakout debut album from 2019, with her second LP, Surrender. We’re approaching two years since the release of that project, so naturally, fans are wondering when they can expect her next album

Is Maggie Rogers Releasing A New Album In 2024?

It certainly appears so.

Back in May 2023, Rogers revealed that her next album was pretty much finished. She wrote in an Instagram post, “that’s a wrap on LP3 !!!! [star emoji] [butterfly emoji] written + recorded + off to mixing. so so so in love with these songs and cannot wait to start playing them for you this summer.”

It wasn’t made clear at the time when Rogers was thinking about releasing the album, but fans suspect she has quietly started the rollout. On Instagram yesterday (January 23), Rogers shared a simple image of the letters “MR” (her initials), written in a fancy-looking script on a white background. She didn’t offer any additional information beyond that, but the post’s comments section was filled with fans excitedly speculating that Rogers plans to announce her third album soon.

Furthermore, in an Instagram post from January 22, Rogers shared an 11-second snippet of new music. On December 31, she posted a 38-second sample of another unreleased song.

So, we don’t know for sure yet, but all signs seem to be pointing to a new Rogers album arriving in 2024.