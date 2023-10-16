Taylor Swift can dominate music, movies, and sports. But can she eat a really spicy chicken wing? We might find out soon. First We Feast, the home of Hot Ones, shared a video on Monday with the words “challenge accepted.” The caption: “Are you ready for it?” That certainly seems to be a reference to “…Ready For It?,” the first song from Swift’s 2017 album Reputation.

The Hot Ones timing would make sense: Swift has an album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), coming out next week, and she was also recently photographed eating a piece of chicken with with “ketchup and seemingly ranch.” Maybe “seemingly” is code for “spicy” (although not as spicy as the chair dance that got her box office-conquering Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour a PG-13 rating).

You can see the video below.

Earlier this year, a fan created a Change.org petition to get Swift on Hot Ones. “Taylor Swift is an icon and the world would love to see her on Hot Ones from First We Feast, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings. They’ve had similar artists/friends such as Ed Sheeran and Halsey. It’s only fitting that she is on the next season! This could be one of the most amazing Hot Ones episodes ever,” it reads.

The petition has 79 out of the desired 100 signatures… but 79 in reverse is 97… Swift’s favorite number is 13… 97 minus 13 equals 84… 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the fourth installment in the Taylor’s Version series… 84 plus 4 is 88… Swift has a song called “The 1″… 88 plus 1 is… 89! The clues were always there.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) includes every song from the original album, as well as five previously unreleased “From the Vault” tracks, including the much-anticipated “Slut!” It comes out on October 27th.