The Jonas Brothers have been on an absolute tear since announcing their comeback earlier this year. “Sucker” is one of the biggest singles of the year, and similarly, the album it comes from, Happiness Begins, was also a chart-topping success for the brothers. They’ve been all over TV promoting the record, and they returned to network television last night for a performance of “Only Human” on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

It’s worth noting that the song (as well as “Rollercoaster”) features the origin of the Happiness Begins album title: “You got all my love to spend / Let’s find a place where happiness begins.” This performance comes after Nick, Joe, and Kevin performed the song on The Tonight Show at around this time last month. While visiting Jimmy Fallon, the trio also sat down for a lengthy chat and played a game of “Know Your Bro,” where one of them wore sound-blocking headphones and the other two guessed how he would answer a personal question.

As for Happiness Begins more broadly, the record’s chart success has surely marked the beginning of some happiness. Last month, it became their third No. 1 record, and it also had the biggest debut week of any album this year.

Watch the Jonas Brothers perform “Only Human” above, and read our review of Happiness Begins here.