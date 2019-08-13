Over the past couple months, The Jonas Brothers have brought Happiness Begins single “Only Human” to TV multiple times: They performed the track on The Tonight Show in June, followed by a performance on Late Night in July. Now, over two months after the song was first released as a single, the JoBros have shared a video for the reggae-influenced track. For the video, the Jonases pulled their inspiration from the 80s, as the clip takes place in an era-appropriate concert hall, and was seemingly filmed on a low-definition home camera in a vintage 4:3 aspect ratio.

This is one of the songs (as well as “Rollercoaster”), by the way, that features the origin of the Happiness Begins album title in its lyrics: “You got all my love to spend / Let’s find a place where happiness begins.”

This comes months after Happiness Begins experienced tremendous success on the charts. The album earned 414,000 equivalent album units for the week ending June 22, which was the biggest sales week for an album so far this year. That topped the previous record set by Ariana Grande, whose Thank U, Next earned 360,000 units for the chart dated February 23.

Watch the video for “Only Human” above, and read our review of Happiness Begins here.