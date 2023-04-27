Karol G Announced The ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’ For This Summer

In February, Karol G shared Mañana Será Bonito. With performances on Saturday Night Live and a fiery video with Shakira, the singer successfully built the hype for the music. Now, she’s bringing the songs to the road.
Today (April 27), Karol announced the Mañana Será Bonito Tour, a six-date run in the US in addition to her slot at Lollapalooza. On social media, she shared a playful teaser clip.
In our interview with Karol about the LP, she talked about working with Shakira. “She was very sweet! All the photos we have together, we are literally laughing,” she explained. “There was a lot of pressure days before to shoot this video. I was super afraid of how the vibe and energy would be like, but when we were on set, it was incredible. We had a great time. We helped each other a lot. We had a lot of admiration for each other. When she was filming, I was there. When I was filming, she was there. We were cheering each other on. Everything has been special.”
Check out the tour dates below.
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/18 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
08/25 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/29 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/02 — Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl
09/07 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
