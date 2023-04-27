Karol G Announced The ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’ For This Summer

In February, Karol G shared Mañana Será Bonito. With performances on Saturday Night Live and a fiery video with Shakira, the singer successfully built the hype for the music. Now, she’s bringing the songs to the road.

Today (April 27), Karol announced the Mañana Será Bonito Tour, a six-date run in the US in addition to her slot at Lollapalooza. On social media, she shared a playful teaser clip.

In our interview with Karol about the LP, she talked about working with Shakira. “She was very sweet! All the photos we have together, we are literally laughing,” she explained. “There was a lot of pressure days before to shoot this video. I was super afraid of how the vibe and energy would be like, but when we were on set, it was incredible. We had a great time. We helped each other a lot. We had a lot of admiration for each other. When she was filming, I was there. When I was filming, she was there. We were cheering each other on. Everything has been special.”

Check out the tour dates below.

08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/18 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

08/25 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/29 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/02 — Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl

09/07 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Find ticket information here.