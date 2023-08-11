2023 is all about Karol G. Her album Mañana Será Bonito became the first all-Spanish-language album by a woman to land atop the charts and broke Spotify records. Today, she’s already building up more hype with the release of Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), which has features from Peso Pluma, Kali Uchis, Dei V, and Young Miko.

Along with the record, the star has shared a music video for the third track, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón.” It’s a stunning visual accompaniment that depicts the pink-haired performer singing by the water in a chic translucent cowboy hat.

In our interview with Karol about Mañana Será Bonito, she touched on who the music is intended for. “There are songs for everyone,” she said. “There’s a song for people in love, if you have a broken heart, if you’re feeling crazy, or if you want to party with perreo. With everything that’s happening, I want to enjoy the present with my music and remember that tomorrow everything will be great. Tomorrow will be beautiful.”

Watch the video for “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” above.

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) is out now via Universal Music Latino. Find more information here.