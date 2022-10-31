Many celebrities dressed up for Halloween this past weekend. Among Latin music’s stars, Karol G embodied Catwoman, Rauw Alejandro channeled the Power Rangers, and Rosalía entered the Evangelion universe.

Karol G is currently riding high on the music charts with her latest single “Gatúbela.” In English, the title translates to Catwoman, and that’s exactly who the Colombian superstar chose to dress up as this Halloween. On Instagram, Karol G posted photos of her costume, which was a red latex catsuit. The stitching on the costume resembled Michelle Pfeiffer’s version of Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns movie. Karol G also wore the costume during her concert in Canada.

Alejandro said “It’s Morphing Time!” with his costume. The Puerto Rican singer wore the original Blue Ranger suit from the nineties days of the Power Rangers. In the photo set he posted on Instagram, Alejandro drove a motorcycle while donning the costume. As he’s teasing his upcoming album Saturno with blue hair, he picked the perfect Power Ranger to match his look.

Last night, Alejandro partied in Miami with his girlfriend, Spanish pop star Rosalía. On TikTok, she revealed her costume that was inspired by the Japanese anime Evangelion. Rosalía donned a spot-on replica of the character Asuka’s battle suit. The futuristic theme fit well with the aesthetic of her Motomami album.

Another honorable mention for Halloween is Colombian singer Feid‘s costume. During his concert in Chicago last night, he hit the stage in a suit that made it appear as though he was getting abducted by an alien. Feid performed his latest hit “Normal” backed by his band that included Porky Pig, a cow, and a sumo wrestler.