The attendance for Karol G‘s concert last night in Fresno went up by one when a baby was born. The Colombian superstar revealed that she visited the new mom and her baby after the show.

Since September, Karol G has been touring the US with her Strip Love Tour. There’s been a few surprise guests at recent shows like Becky G, Ozuna, and Grupo Firme. However, during her concert in Fresno, there was a different kind of surprise guest when a baby was born. In her Instagram stories, Karol G explained that a woman had given birth to a baby in the bathroom of the Save Mart Center.

Someone had a baby at the Karol G concert. That's wild! pic.twitter.com/yZatIGicCt — Ben Ortega (@jamminbenn1) October 26, 2022

In her Instagram stories, Karol G also posted a video of herself walking down the hallway of Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno. She can be seen visiting the hospital room of the fan who had the baby. Karol G posted a picture of the fan’s wrist with a hospital bracelet and a bracelet from the Strip Love Tour. She was very happy to report that the new mom and baby were doing fine.

“Anahi, the baby is incredibly healthy and beautiful! Her mommy is too,” Karol G wrote in Spanish. “I’m speechless! Happy, blessed, and grateful for these incredible experiences that God adds to my life. Here I am! Always loyal to your loyalty.”

The next stop of Karol G’s Strip Love Tour is Portland on October 27. She was recently added as a headliner for Calibash 2023 in LA.