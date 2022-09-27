Netflix released its Ryan Murphy-created limited series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story last week. The 10-episode arc stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, who is known for serially killing (and cannibalizing) 17 victims from 1978 and 1991. After watching it, the internet is upset with… Katy Perry?

People who have watched The Jeffery Dahmer Story are now revisiting Perry’s 2013 No. 1 smash “Dark Horse” featuring Juicy J and debating the Memphis rapper of Three 6 Mafia fame’s verse that references Dahmer: “She’s a beast, I call her Karma / She eat your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer / Be careful, try not to lead her on.” Some people are disgusted, some find it weird to be upset about an old song, and some are dragging Kesha’s 2010 song “Cannibal” into the mix. (This is not the first time “Dark Horse” has given Perry headaches, by the way.)

According to the official plot synopsis, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story “examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.” All 10 episodes are available to stream on Netflix. But if Twitter rabbit holes are your preferred entertainment, see examples of the burgeoning “Dark Horse” discourse below.

It still upsets me when I hear the line in the song Dark Horse "She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer" and I always make my daughter turn the station. It's so disrespectful to the victims families. I hope people remember them while watching Netflix. Sorry for their losses. — Jennifer (@zombienurse123) September 21, 2022

why isn’t anyone calling out Katy Perry for allowing such a vile & terrible lyric to be included in one of her hit songs? Jeffrey was a notorious serial killer & Katy CHOSE to romanticize his criminal & inhumane actions. I actually feel sick to my stomach. She NEEDS to apologize. pic.twitter.com/vIFmI0MNPL — j (@dullspiderwebs) September 26, 2022

If we're going to be mad about Katy Perry making a Jeffrey Dahmer reference in a nine year old song, then why are we also not attacking Kesha for doing the same thing? pic.twitter.com/GjnS1cfx5J — Jay 🤍 (@Perdiixen) September 27, 2022

Since Jeffrey Dahmer is trending right now, can talk about how weird Juicy J’s line in Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” is… pic.twitter.com/jmKLcJBEbu — Destinyrichiemua💞✨ (@destinyrmakeup) September 22, 2022

That Katy Perry song mentioning Jeffrey Dahmer… 😟 — Elie. (@notsoelie) September 27, 2022

Love how people are cancelling Kesha and Katy Perry for using Jeffrey Dahmer's name in their songs and referencing his crimes, these songs are YEARS old, yes they were distasteful but it's too late to pretend you care now just because you know the meaning behind the lyrics — Emma (@emmaxswain_) September 27, 2022

I didn’t know who Jeffrey Dahmer was until last week but now knowing what he did, Juicy J is sick for making people especially little kids sing that man’s name and Katy Perry is also sick for allowing that lyric in her song. — Commiebro⁷🇯🇲🇵🇸 (@Commieboi19) September 19, 2022

if they won't let juicy j's verse on katy perry's dark horse play on the radio then they shouldn't make any more shows or movies about jeffrey dahmer — don't hug me i'm porksweats (@porksweats1) September 22, 2022

knowing the depths of what jeffrey dahmer did….juicy j wrong for what he said in that katy perry song😭 — kj🪐 (@kadoriajanae) September 25, 2022