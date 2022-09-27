Pop

Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ Receives New Criticism Over A Jeffery Dahmer Line Following Netflix’s Series

by: Twitter

Netflix released its Ryan Murphy-created limited series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story last week. The 10-episode arc stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, who is known for serially killing (and cannibalizing) 17 victims from 1978 and 1991. After watching it, the internet is upset with… Katy Perry?

People who have watched The Jeffery Dahmer Story are now revisiting Perry’s 2013 No. 1 smash “Dark Horse” featuring Juicy J and debating the Memphis rapper of Three 6 Mafia fame’s verse that references Dahmer: “She’s a beast, I call her Karma / She eat your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer / Be careful, try not to lead her on.” Some people are disgusted, some find it weird to be upset about an old song, and some are dragging Kesha’s 2010 song “Cannibal” into the mix. (This is not the first time “Dark Horse” has given Perry headaches, by the way.)

According to the official plot synopsis, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story “examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.” All 10 episodes are available to stream on Netflix. But if Twitter rabbit holes are your preferred entertainment, see examples of the burgeoning “Dark Horse” discourse below.

