Kid Rock took an offensive and uncalled for jab at Taylor Swift and her acting career late last week. As expected, Kid Rock immediately faced backlash for his insulting tweet and learned that Taylor Swift fans are a forced to be reckoned with. Kid Rock’s tweet sparked an outpouring of love and support for the “You Need To Calm Down” singer. The tweet sparked the viral hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsAdoredParty where fans expressed their undying love for Taylor.

Kid Rock drafted a distasteful tweet about Taylor’s acting career. “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” he wrote. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there.”

Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019

Fans saw through the country singer’s sexist remarks and stood up in support of Taylor with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsAdoredParty. Fans voiced their support and love for the singer in more than 40,000 tweets.

Taylor Swift has done charity work simply by breathing and let these irrelevant hags like Kid Rock have their 5 minutes of fame by using her name. Queen of charity! 😍#TaylorSwiftIsAdoredParty — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) August 11, 2019

#TaylorSwiftIsAdoredParty Taylor Swift is awesome. 💗#KidRock is a wanna-be white trash misygonistic trophy hunter that takes pleasure & joy in watching animals like this magnificent mountain lion DIE. He is #Evil & has NO class or ethics. 😡 pic.twitter.com/JrtV8kBQST — Ess Elle Ess (@Schroederville) August 11, 2019

Celebrities joined in to shame Kid Rock as well.

I can’t stop thinking about how weird Kid Rock’s tweet was. Of ALL the things to be mad about in this world, you’re mad that Taylor Swift is a Democrat?!? — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) August 10, 2019

wait it’s actually better than that… he thinks she is trying to get into movies by pretending she’s a democrat ahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) August 10, 2019

Spread love. Not hate. End of subject. https://t.co/skqP8lJ2UP — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 9, 2019

Kacey Musgraves spoke out in support of Swift, too. At first, a photo surfaced online that showed she had liked Kid Rock’s tweet, but the singer explained it had been photoshopped. “I would never support any message promoting such disgusting misogyny,” she explained.

pic.twitter.com/T8Dh8Q4P9H — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 10, 2019

Kid Rock has stayed silent following his tweet, but it could be that he’s just trying to lay low following the onslaught of backlash.