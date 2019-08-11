Kid Rock’s Vulgar Tweet About Taylor Swift Sparked A Viral Hashtag

Kid Rock took an offensive and uncalled for jab at Taylor Swift and her acting career late last week. As expected, Kid Rock immediately faced backlash for his insulting tweet and learned that Taylor Swift fans are a forced to be reckoned with. Kid Rock’s tweet sparked an outpouring of love and support for the “You Need To Calm Down” singer. The tweet sparked the viral hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsAdoredParty where fans expressed their undying love for Taylor.

Kid Rock drafted a distasteful tweet about Taylor’s acting career. “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” he wrote. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there.”

Fans saw through the country singer’s sexist remarks and stood up in support of Taylor with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsAdoredParty. Fans voiced their support and love for the singer in more than 40,000 tweets.

Celebrities joined in to shame Kid Rock as well.

Kacey Musgraves spoke out in support of Swift, too. At first, a photo surfaced online that showed she had liked Kid Rock’s tweet, but the singer explained it had been photoshopped. “I would never support any message promoting such disgusting misogyny,” she explained.

Kid Rock has stayed silent following his tweet, but it could be that he’s just trying to lay low following the onslaught of backlash.

