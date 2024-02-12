In 2022, Kim Petras dropped the Slut Pop EP. Now she’s coming back for more with the recently announced project Slut Pop Miami. Here’s what to know about the upcoming release.
Release Date
Slut Pop Miami is out 2/14 via Republic. Find more information here.
Tracklist
So far, Petras has yet to share a tracklist for the project. In November 2023, she and David Guetta released the collaboration “When We Were Young (The Logical Song),” so perhaps that will be included on Slut Pop Miami (or perhaps it’s just a one-off collab that has nothing to do with Slut Pop Miami).
Singles
Petras has not shared any confirmed singles from the album, although as aforementioned, perhaps “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” is one. A teaser video that Petras shared on February 7 includes a snippet of new music, though.
SLUT POP MIAMIhttps://t.co/3PMz265z2X pic.twitter.com/eEllvWrsQy
— kim petras (@kimpetras) February 7, 2024
Features
Since there is no announced tracklist, there are no confirmed features on the album. Furthermore, Petras does not appear to have teased any collaborations for the project.
Artwork
Slut Pop Miami does not yet have confirmed album cover artwork, but there is a Slut Pop Miami logo featured in the teaser video above.
Tour
Petras hasn’t announced tour dates specifically in support of Slut Pop Miami, but the European leg of her Feed The Beast World Tour starts on February 13. (Here’s what the setlist for that tour has looked like.) Find Petras’ upcoming tour dates below.
02/13 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
02/15 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
02/16 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
02/19 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/24 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
02/25 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
02/27 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
02/28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
03/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
03/02 — Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI
03/04 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith
03/05 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique