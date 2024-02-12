In 2022, Kim Petras dropped the Slut Pop EP. Now she’s coming back for more with the recently announced project Slut Pop Miami. Here’s what to know about the upcoming release.

Release Date Slut Pop Miami is out 2/14 via Republic. Find more information here. Tracklist So far, Petras has yet to share a tracklist for the project. In November 2023, she and David Guetta released the collaboration “When We Were Young (The Logical Song),” so perhaps that will be included on Slut Pop Miami (or perhaps it’s just a one-off collab that has nothing to do with Slut Pop Miami).

Singles Petras has not shared any confirmed singles from the album, although as aforementioned, perhaps “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” is one. A teaser video that Petras shared on February 7 includes a snippet of new music, though. SLUT POP MIAMIhttps://t.co/3PMz265z2X pic.twitter.com/eEllvWrsQy — kim petras (@kimpetras) February 7, 2024 Features Since there is no announced tracklist, there are no confirmed features on the album. Furthermore, Petras does not appear to have teased any collaborations for the project.