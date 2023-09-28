Here Is Kim Petras’ ‘Feed The Beast World Tour’ Setlist

In June, Kim Petras released her Feed The Beast album, which debuted at No. 44 on the Billboard 200. The historic Grammy winner barely let that dust settle before surprising her fans with Problematique, a “previously shelved” album “after partially leaking and leaving fans clamoring for more.” And on Wednesday, September 27, Petras opened her Feed The Beast World Tour in Austin, Texas — the vessel through which she’ll keep her fans plenty fed through early next year.

Petras’ next date is on Sunday, October 1, in Orlando, Florida. The North American leg is scheduled to run until November 22, and a European leg will be staged through February and March 2024. See all of her remaining dates here, and check out the setlist from her opening night below (as chronicled by fans on setlist.fm).

Act I: Iron Maiden

1. “Feed the Beast”

2. “Personal Hell”

3. “King Of Hearts”

4. “Revelations”

5. “Unholy” (Sam Smith and Kim Petras cover)

Act II

6. “Slut Pop”

7. “Treat Me Like a Slut”

8. “XXX”

9. “Superpower B*tch”

10. “Throat Goat”

11. “They Wanna F**k”

12. “Your Wish Is My Command”

13. “Treat Me Like a Ho”

Act III: Garden

14. “Claws”

15. “Hillside Boys”

16. “Something About U”

17. “Hit It From The Back”

18. “BAIT”

Act IV: Turn Off The Light

19. “Turn Off The Light”

20. “Wrong Turn”

21. “There Will Be Blood”

22. “<Demons>”

23. “In The Next Life”

24. “Everybody Dies”

Act V

25. “Brrr”

26. “Icy”

27. “Minute”

28. “Castle In The Sky”

Encore

29. “Alone”

30. “Problématique”

31. “Heart To Break”

See pictures from night one of the Feed The Beast Tour and the full tour dates for the Feed The Beast Tour here.