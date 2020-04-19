Earlier this month, Lady Gaga took to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to share plans she had to honor healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Appearing on the show to make the announcement, she held off on it saying “I can’t tell you everything right now because I’m still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make.”

Returning that following Friday, she revealed that she and a number of musicians would join her in a partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen for One World: Together At Home.

Lady Gaga covers “Smile” by Nat King Cole! #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/HPrM5fm8Vg — AHS Daily (@ahsfxdaily) April 19, 2020

Kicking off the show, Lady Gaga covered Nat King Cole’s “Smile” for her performance. Before beginning her set, Gaga shared her thoughts and prayers regarding the crisis.

“I feel very honored to be apart of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19 in raising money for the Solidarity Response Fund,” she said. “I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right. I think of them every day, I pray for them every day, and I am also thinking of all of you that are at home who are wondering when this is all going to be different.”

The performance comes after she was forced to postpone her upcoming album, Chromatica, which was slated for an April 10 release. In describing the album, Gaga said, “I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.”

In addition to Lady Gaga, Pharrell, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more are also expected to deliver performances at the festival.