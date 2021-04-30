It’s been two months since Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot while he walked the singer’s French bulldogs, named Koji and Gustav, who were stolen after the shooting. The bizarre incident occurred in the Hollywood area, and luckily for the singer’s dog walker, he recovered from the gunshot wounds but unfortunately had a lung removed in the process.

The dogs were later found tied to a pole in an alley by a woman who claimed to have recognized them due to media coverage of the incident. According to a new report from Billboard, however, who received word from the Los Angeles Police Department, this woman was allegedly involved in dognapping and shooting.

On Thursday, multiple arrests were made in connection to the February incident. The following five individuals are currently in LAPD custody: James Jackson (18), Jaylin White (19), Lafayette Whaley (27), Harold White (40), and Jennifer McBride (50). Jackson, Jaylin White, and Whaley were each charged with one count of attempted murder and robbery while White and McBride were each charged with one count of accessory to attempted murder.

Billboard reports that McBride was the woman who returned the dogs to LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on February 26 in hopes of claiming the $500,000 reward that Lady Gaga offered for the dogs’ return. Despite the singer initially saying she’d “gladly” reward McBride for returning her dogs, the LAPD apparently told Gaga to hold off on the payment. Which, if the charges hold up, turned out to be great advice.