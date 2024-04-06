Lady Gaga Oscars Red Carpet 2024
Ripley’s Believe It Or Not’s Wax Figure Of Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Has Users Online Dubbing The Museum A Real Life ‘Joker’

The hype surrounding Joker: Folie à Deux continues to grow daily. After a slight pushback from the public after learning that the forthcoming film will reportedly be a musical, the picture’s promotional images have won everyone over.

With the movie slated to hit theaters in October, businesses like Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! are looking to tap into its rollout. Yesterday (April 5), the museum shared photos of its wax figures of the film’s stars, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, in their forthcoming roles. However, the statue of Gaga as Harley Quinn has earned the most intense response.

What was supposed to be a slam dunk piece of art has turned into an online drag-out. Fans of the “Bad Romance” singer are now dubbing the establishment the true evil villains.

“What the hell in the crack world is this? I’m speechless,” wrote one user.

“We certainly do NOT believe that is Lady Gaga,” penned another.

“I thought they were improving,” chimed another.

“Imma have to be on the ‘not’ side of the museum’s name,” joked another.

Another used a GIF of the late Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight’ as Joker saying, “Yikes.”

It is unclear which of the museum’s locations will display the wax figures, but it will surely bring in visitors. Although it may not be for all the right reasons.

