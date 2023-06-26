Lana Del Rey Glastonbury Festival 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Lana Del Rey Profusely Apologized For Her Short Glastonbury Set, Which Muse’s Matt Bellamy Called The ‘Best’

The 2023 edition of Glastonbury generated headlines as soon as the lineup was announced in March. The festival promptly addressed its all-male headliners as a “pipeline” issue and set the expectation for female headliners in 2024.

Regardless, women made their presence known from June 21 to 25 in Worthy Farm, Pilton Somerset, England.

Lizzo left The Telegraph wondering why she wasn’t a headliner. Rina Sawayama used her set to seemingly call out The 1975’s Matty Healy, “a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast.” Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey left fans literally wanting more. She released Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March, and the album’s title is just about longer than her time spent at Glastonbury.

According to several reports from the likes of Billboard and The Guardian, Del Rey’s set on Saturday night, June 24, was abbreviated because she started 30 minutes past her scheduled 10:30 p.m. local time. (Per Glastonbury’s official website, Del Rey was slotted from 10:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Other Stage.)

“I was so f*cking late that I’m about to rush this set today,” Del Rey told the crowd once on stage, as captured in a fan video. “If they cut power, I’m super f*cking sorry. My hair takes so long to do. I love you to death. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

“Del Rey’s microphone was cut off at midnight while she was performing her 2012 track ‘Video Games,’ forcing her to sing it a cappella alongside festival-goers,” Billboard relayed. “She then walked around the stage for a brief time before being gently escorted away by what appeared to be security and stagehands.”

Muse’s Matt Bellamy would have stayed up all night to experience Del Rey’s full set as intended.

“Can’t believe they cut Lana Del Rey sound @glastonbury before finishing set, best Glasto performance I’ve seen for years. Insanity,” Bellamy tweeted.

See more footage from Del Rey at Glastonbury below.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

