Since the dissolution of One Direction in 2015, each member of the five-piece band has pivoted to focusing on a solo career. Louis Tomlinson is no different. The singer has been steadily putting forth rock-inspired singles and teasing a big release. Now, Tomlinson has finally revealed the official release date of his debut solo album, Walls, and it’s only a few months away.

Tomlinson took to social media to make the big announcement. “Hi everyone,” he started. “I’m really excited to announce that my new album ‘Walls’ will be available January the 31st. You can pre-order it now. I’m really relieved to finally be here. Thank you very much, everyone, for your patience. Cheers.” The end of the announcement video includes a snippet from an upcoming track.

Buzzing to finally say that my debut album Walls will be out on 31st January 2020! https://t.co/SjNtpDIKX2 pic.twitter.com/0E0msfg78e — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 23, 2019

Before making the announcement, Tomlinson teased fans by dropping hits on Twitter. “Got something hiding around online for you,” he wrote.

Got something hiding around online for you… here's a head start pic.twitter.com/cBTMGHhYLH — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 23, 2019

It's happening… — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 23, 2019

Ahead of announcing the new record, Tomlinson dropped two singles. The first, “Two of Us,” is an emotionally powerful tribute to his mother. The second single, “Kill My Mind,” is a high-energy track that features more ’90s Britpop influences though crashing symbols and hard electric guitar riffs.

Walls is out 1/31 via Sony. Pre-order it here.