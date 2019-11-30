Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival continues to expand its far-reaching 2020 lineup with some of today’s top artists. Thirty new acts were added to the bill Saturday, joining headliners Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Twenty One Pilots. The new acts include Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, Rex Orange County, and more.

Taking place from July 8 to 11, 2020, Mad Cool added more acts their lineup announcement in time for the holidays. While the headliner for the Friday slot has yet to be announced, artists like Angel Olsen, Nina Kraviz, Ashnikko, Hobo Johnson, Confidence Man, Sticky Fingers, Beabadoobee and Arlo Parks were also added to the bill.

The first wave of artist announcements included the Pixies, Alt-J, Tove-Lo, Foals, and Finneas. Later announced artists were acts like The Killers, Wolf Alice, Finneas, Nothing But Thieves, and the Deftones.

Single-day tickets start at €65, or about $71, while entire weekend passes run for €159, or about $175. 3-day passes are also available with the option of Wednesday-Friday or Thursday-Saturday. For those in the mood for added amenities, VIP tickets will go on sale for €450, equivalent to about $495. Their 2019 festival was rock-centric and boasted acts like Vampire Weekend, The National, Rosalía, and Robyn. This year, the festival appears to be pulling heavily from pop, indie, and electronic acts.

Tickets for Mad Cool Festival 2020 are available December 1 through their website. Get them here.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.