On Monday (December 5) night, Mariah Carey took the stage at New York’s Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts, for a Moët & Chandon event (as ET Canada notes). As she sang, Carey had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction when one of her dress straps stopped doing its job and came undone. Things went smoothly, though, as the moment wasn’t revealing and Carey’s team quickly fixed the issue while Carey sang an impromptu freestyle.

Carey addressed the situation in a dressing room video shared after the fact, in which she said, “My gosh. It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal, but we made it work! This part broke — came untethered, I should say — but we got it back and everybody was super professional.” Of her freestyling, she added, “It was just a freestyle moment, it is what it was, it’s nothing great. But, let me say this: we made it.”

Dress malfunction or on stage improv? How about both! pic.twitter.com/OcFIg49ac8 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Carey is currently leading the surge of holiday songs back towards the top of the charts. On the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated December 10), Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is No. 1 for a sixth week, but Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is up to No. 2. All in all, six Christmas songs are currently in the top 10 and 25 are in the top 100.