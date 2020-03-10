Miley Cyrus Cancels Her Australian Bushfire Charity Concert Due To Coronavirus Fears

Upon hearing about the devastating bushfires that swept across Australia early this year, Miley Cyrus, like many other musicians, decided to do her part to help. The singer was slated to headline a benefit concert in Melbourne Friday in order to raise funds for charity. But Cyrus announced that, due to the global fears surrounding the pandemic Coronavirus, the concert will be canceled.

Cyrus took to social media to share the disappointing news. The singer said her decision to cancel the performance was due to the recommendation of “local, state, federal and international government authorities” including the CDC in order to curve the risk of spreading Coronavirus. Cyrus expressed her disappointment in a follow-up message. “I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” she said. But in lieu of the concert, Cyrus will be making a donation to support victims of the fire.

Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

Ahead of the concert’s cancelation, Cyrus spoke with an Australian radio show Nova FM about the intent of the charity event. Her performance was to be a replicant of her Glastonbury 2019 set and include a cover of “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by The Jets. “I hope my show can bring some sort of escapism of joy and happiness,” Cyrus said.

News of Cyrus’ concert follows a string of recent festival cancelations due to Coronavirus fears. Austin’s Mayor Steven Adler announced they would be pulling the plug on this year’s SXSW. Ultra Fest was similarly canceled and it was just announced that Coachella will be postponed.