Even before she was starring on a TV show that had multiple colons, Olivia Rodrigo has not had a normal high school experience! After her breakout role on High School: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo tried her hand at writing a couple songs of her own, and then became a viral sensation over night with the success of her official debut single, “Drivers License.” Of course, by now you probably know that she followed that up with “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” and a No. 1 album that broke every record in the book.

So now the cherry on top of Olivia’s extremely successful year is something that actual teenagers can relate to — graduating from high school! In a sweetly simple Instagram post, Olivia let the world know that she’s no longer a high school student with the “bye high school!!!!!!!” caption on a photo of her in a cap and gown. This comes alongside the news that after debuting at No. 1, Sour is still the No. 3 album on the Billboard chart this week. Not a common occurrence for most graduating seniors, but Olivia’s life nonetheless. Congrats to the graduate, and here’s hoping the lack of homework leaves more time for writing another album full of pop bangers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQU0EkTr22