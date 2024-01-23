In 2023, Ed Sheeran pushed his limits on the road split between two simultaneous tours. “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer Pink will do the same this year. Back in December, Pink shared she would be extending her Summer Carnival Tour with a fresh batch of 2024 dates.

As if her calendar was already filled to the brim, on January 22, Pink announced another set of performance dates. As was the case with Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour, these new concerts (Pink Live 2024 Tour) will feature guests The Script and Kid Cut Up. Unlike Sheeran’s dual tours, fans should expect the same glorious show from Pink, just with different opening acts.

The Citi and Verizon presale for the eight newly unveiled dates will begin on Tuesday, January 23, at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale access will start Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here. View the Pink Live 2024 Tour schedule below.