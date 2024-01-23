Pink 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Image
Pop

Pink Previously Announced A 2024 Tour, But Now She Also Has Another One On The Way, ‘Pink Live 2024’

In 2023, Ed Sheeran pushed his limits on the road split between two simultaneous tours. “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer Pink will do the same this year. Back in December, Pink shared she would be extending her Summer Carnival Tour with a fresh batch of 2024 dates.

As if her calendar was already filled to the brim, on January 22, Pink announced another set of performance dates. As was the case with Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour, these new concerts (Pink Live 2024 Tour) will feature guests The Script and Kid Cut Up. Unlike Sheeran’s dual tours, fans should expect the same glorious show from Pink, just with different opening acts.

The Citi and Verizon presale for the eight newly unveiled dates will begin on Tuesday, January 23, at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale access will start Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here. View the Pink Live 2024 Tour schedule below.

Pink Live 2024 Tour dates

09/03 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome*
09/04 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome*
09/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*
09/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*
10/09 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/14 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/18 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/20 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/03 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^
11/08 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*^
11/11 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^
11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^
11/20 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena^

* previously announced date, ^ The Script will not perform

Pink Live 2024 Tour flyer
Live Nation

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Glass Beach Spent A Half Decade Making 2024’s First Essential Album — Now Comes The Hard Part
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×