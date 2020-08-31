DaBaby reunited with the Jabbawockeez for his VMAs performance of “Blind,” “Peephole,” and “Rockstar,” all backdropped by apocalyptic visuals and — of course — elaborate choreography from the masked dance team.

DaBaby is no stranger to the virtual concert, using his appearance on the 2020 BET Awards to comment on the civil unrest currently unfolding nationwide in the wake of a string of high-profile incidents that saw police killing Black American citizens without consequence. However, that didn’t stop him from seeking to recover some of his lost revenue with a live show in Georgia that drew criticism for failing to follow social distancing guidelines.

Still, that was a far cry from where DaBaby started the year — under fire for accidentally punching a woman who got too close while trying to get a photo in a club, then garnering a lukewarm reception for his new album, Blame It On Baby. DaBaby may have wound up getting the last laugh, though.

For one thing, his and Roddy Ricch’s single from the album, “Rockstar,” not only topped Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer in addition to its several weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, but his appearance on a pair of peers’ singles put him in rare company with three songs in the top ten of the Hot 100. He’s also got a deluxe version of Blame It On Baby with 10 new tracks, so in the grand scheme of things, he’s one of the few people who can count 2020 as a good year — from a personal perspective, at least.

Watch DaBaby’s VMA performance of “Blind,” “Peephole,” and “Rockstar” above.