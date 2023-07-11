It’s been a big year for Sam Smith. After releasing their new album Gloria, the artist has been reveling in the fame of their “Unholy” collaboration with Kim Petras, as well as teaming up with Madonna for the track “Vulgar.”

So it doesn’t come to much surprise that Smith ended up on the Barbie soundtrack, whose roster also includes Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, and more. In an Instagram post, Smith wrote, “I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film. I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this. I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together.”

They continued, writing that the song, “Man I Am,” is out July 21, the day of the movie premiere.

Yesterday, Billie Eilish shared a sneak peek of her song on the Barbie soundtrack called “What Was I Made For” in a teaser for the film. “absolutely over the MOOOOON excited for you to see this,” she captioned the post.