Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have made several headlines since going public with their romance in December, and Gomez’s love bubble is infiltrating her discography. This morning, February 15, Gomez (or, more likely, someone on Gomez’s team because she is probably still on her social media break) announced “Love On” by posting the single’s artwork on Instagram alongside the caption, “Wait ’til I turn my love on.”

As per press release, “‘Love On’ is Gomez’s first single of 2024, as she continues to work in the studio on the highly anticipated follow up to her critically praised album Rare. Gomez reteams with her longtime co-writer Julia Michaels for the fun and flirty song inspired by the months Selena spent in Paris last year.”

Gomez last released “Single Soon” in August, and Uproxx pegged Gomez’s forthcoming third full-length album among “The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024.”

In early January, Gomez guested on the the SmartLess podcast and explained that her forthcoming album could be her last because, while she has had “a lot of fun” with music and acting equally, she “would like to find something to just settle on.” She added, “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting.”

“Love On” is out 2/22 via Interscope Records. Find more information here.