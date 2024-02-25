Since her acting debut on Barney & Friends in 2002, Selena Gomez has been in the limelight. But the “Love On” singer’s stint on Disney channel made her a household name. Now, the multi-hyphenated entertainer has amassed an army of devoted superfans, the Selenators, eagerly following her career moves.

On Friday, February 23, one lifelong supporter put their knowledge of the Only Murders In The Building star to the test in a game of Who Knows Selena Gomez? on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The contestant, Ashley Mendoza, confessed that she’s been following Gomez’s work as far back as Wizards of Waverly Place. The dedication proved valuable as she hilariously obliterated Gomez in trivia about her own life.

Before host Kimbegangins the game, Gomez jokingly confessed that she wasn’t even sure she qualified to play. “I don’t even know myself,” she said.

The first two questions were a breeze for Mendoza as she just barely beat Gomez to the buzzer. However, by the third question, it was clear the trivia game would be a sweep or close to it. When Kimmel asked both ladies, “What does Selena mean in Greek,” Mendoza swooped in with the correct answer yet again. Gomez, clearly stumped, admitted that she wasn’t aware of the meaning of her name in the Mediterranean language.

By the end, Gomez closed the gap a bit with a final score of 80 to 50, thanks to the questions about her little sister, Gracie. Ultimately, Mendoza walked away with the victory but was more excited to spend time with her favorite artist than securing the win.

Watch the full video above.