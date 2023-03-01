Shakira
Getty Image
Pop

Shakira Reveals It Was Her Son’s Idea To Work With Bizarrap

Shakira‘s 2023 is looking bright. The singer just featured in “TQG,” a song and video with Karol G. Last month, she achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single in over 15 years with “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

Now she’s elaborating on her decision to work with the powerhouse producer Bizarrap for the latter project. It was, in fact, not her idea. It came from her son, according to a new interview in Univision. A translation by Pop Crave reads: “He sent an audio to my manager saying ‘you have to make my mom work with Bizarrap.’ Even when we were editing the video, he came in and said ‘Mom, you’re a bit far from the microphone. Let’s fix this.’”

Karol G opened up to Uproxx recently about the experience of working with Shakira. “She was very sweet! All the photos we have together, we are literally laughing,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure days before to shoot this video. I was super afraid of how the vibe and energy would be like, but when we were on set, it was incredible. We had a great time. We helped each other a lot. We had a lot of admiration for each other. When she was filming, I was there. When I was filming, she was there. We were cheering each other on. Everything has been special.”

