Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Will Perform At The Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show In 2020

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was controversial for a number of reasons, whether it was issues people had with the NFL, the desire for more SpongeBob SquarePants, or the mixed reviews Maroon 5 and Travis Scott’s actual performance got. It remains to be seen how the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV will be received, but now we at least know who will be gracing the stage: It was just announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. The big game is set to go down on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news, writing, “Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the halftime performers for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Other performers also expected to be added. But a Miami flavor for Miami’s next Super Bowl.” Pepsi, the sponsor of the halftime show, also confirmed the news.

Jennifer Lopez addressed the booking, writing on Twitter, “Going to set the world on [fire].” Shakira also tweeted, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!”

This is the first time that either performer has landed a Super Bowl halftime show gig. This upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will be the first one since Jay-Z announced his partnership with the NFL, when he was named the league’s new “Live Music Entertainment Strategist.”