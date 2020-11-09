In the summer of 2019, Taylor Swift popped up in a Capital One commercial, in which she played a pretty bad waitress. That was the start of a multi-year promotional partnership between Swift and the credit card company, and now, another Swift-starring ad has debuted.

In the 30-second spot, a Capital One spokesman addresses the camera, boasting about how banking with Capital One is “like the easiest decision in the history of decisions, kind of like…” At this point, he trails off, and the scene shifts to Swift thoughtfully looking out a window, with her doing an internal monologue voiceover in which she says, “It’s looking kind of chilly out today. What am I going to wear?”

Taylor Swift stars in new Capitol One commercial featuring her #1 song, “cardigan.” 🎵 pic.twitter.com/WNfCl25BPl — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 9, 2020

She then opens the barn-style doors of a large closet as her thoughts continue, “I think I’ll go with…” Looking at the rack of clothes, Swift finishes the thought out loud, “cardigan,” which is of course also the title of her latest No. 1 single. The angle changes to reveal the closet is full of a bunch of the same sweater, and Swift grabs one and winks at the camera. “Yup, even easier than that,” the spokesman concludes before talking about the Capital One app.

Watch the ad above.