Getty Image

Taylor Swift is known for having a good relationship with her fans. And if you’ve ever been on Twitter, you know her fans are extremely loyal. Taylor decided to thank some of her superfans for their support by giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The pop singer invited a selected few of her biggest fans on the internet to her home in London for an exclusive listening party for her forthcoming album, Lover.

Over 40 of Taylor’s biggest fans convened at her London home for a night of homemade treats, drinks, and, of course, her upcoming album Lover. The special guests in attendance were also able to snap a photo with the pop star.

These are pictures from first Lover Secret Session that took place in London :) I M TRULY VERY HAPPY FOR EVERYONE THAT GOT INVITED ❤️#TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/m87dg83kyX — anastasia 🏹 (@tswiftcalmdown) August 3, 2019

Taylor asked fans who attended the session to keep their lips sealed over details about the album. Most fans obliged, but it’s rumored that one song on the album is about “female empowerment” and features Selena Gomez and Katy Perry.

According to a fan who was invited and attended to #LoverSecretSessions, there will be a Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry collab. The song is all about women empowerment. pic.twitter.com/IVXtaDAMgO — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 3, 2019

Taylor was a true hostess at the event and baked colorful, heart-shaped Rice Krispie treats in theme with her upcoming record.

Those who attended the sessions also got some merch to take home. One fan left with a Lover pin and tote bag.

I CANT GET OVER THE BAG & THE PIN THAT WE GOT ITS SO CUTE 😍😍😍 THANK YOU TAYLOR!!!😭 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/UGyUymuw3d — Sabrina🔮 (@crystalskies___) August 3, 2019

London isn’t the only secret session Taylor Swift is holding. She’ll also invite fans from Asia and the United States for an exclusive chance to hear her album before it’s officially released.

Lover is out 8/23.