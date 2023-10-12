Taylor Swift’s bond with her Swifties can’t be reduced to a friendship bracelet, even if a friendship bracelet is at least semi-responsible for her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. On Wednesday night (October 11), AMC Theaters hosted the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at The Grove in Los Angeles, and Swift showed up in a custom Oscar De La Renta floral gown. (Yes, it was blue because we are mere weeks away from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), after all.) But Swift’s presence wasn’t limited to posing on the red carpet.

According to Entertainment Tonight, there were screenings in 13 theaters within AMC The Grove 14, and “Swift personally stopped by each of the 13 theaters to share heartfelt remarks.” Variety captured one of her three-minute speeches. Watch the video and read the speech in full below, then read Uproxx’s review of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour here.

“Hello! I wanted to come and say hi. This is a very special theater because we got all the dancers in this theater. Every single person in this theater has been hand-selected and hand-picked and invited to this night because you’ve shown some sort of extra type of support for this tour, and I appreciate that more than you could possibly know. Like, I’m always looking out for people with elevated levels of passion, incredible senses of humor on the internet, attention to detail. These things are very important to me.

So, thank you for everything you’ve done that just got us all in this one room because, let me tell you, this tour — I’m just gonna start by saying I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy. Like, wow. I’ve always had so much fun doing it. I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on The Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life, and the reason for that is several things.

My band, my dancers, our crew, we did this show, rain or shine, in sickness and in health, no matter what was going in our lives, and we did it with a grin on our face because of what greeted us on the other side. Like, what you guys were doing in the audience — the amount of care and preparation and passion and intensity that you put into coming to these shows. You pulled us out of anything rough that might have been going on in our lives. You let us forget about it for three-and-a-half hours every night on that stage, so thank you so much for doing that for us.

I think the fans will see — and the dancers, you’ll all see — how much you are main characters in this film, and I love you so much. I appreciate you being here because this night — it is a core memory for me, and you’re a part of it. And you decided you wanted to spend your evening here with us. I really hope you have fun. I hope you love it so much. I hope you’re so proud. Thank you for being here. Love you guys! I love you!”