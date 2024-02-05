Taylor Swift owned the 2024 Grammys last night (February 5) for multiple reasons, but the most notable one was the fact that she, completely out of nowhere, announced a brand new album (not a Taylor’s Version like some suspected might be the case ). It’s called The Tortured Poets Department, and it’s coming out soon.

What Is Taylor Swift’s New Album Release Date?

The project is currently set for release on April 19, so just over a couple months from now.

Swift announced the album during her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album award (her 13th Grammy win, as she noted). As part of her thank-you’s, Swift said, “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now, backstage.”

That’s just what she did a few minutes later, also sharing a poem on social media that reads:

“And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick, tick, tick of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry…

Sincerely, The Chairman

of The Tortured Poets Department.”

So, there you have it: The Tortured Poets Department, coming soon.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. Find more information here.