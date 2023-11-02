Jung Kook of BTS is releasing his first solo album, Golden, later tonight. Given that fans are extremely excited to hear his new music, many might be wondering when exactly the record will be available to stream on Spotify.

Here’s what to know.

Golden will be out on Spotify at midnight ET on November 3 — with other time zones being converted from this point. So, for listeners on the West Coast, they will be able to hear the record at 9 p.m. PT. This would also differ across the globe, depending on where you are.

Jung Kook’s album currently features some collabs. It will include his No. 1 hit song, “Seven,” which features Latto, along with the previously released “3D” track with Jack Harlow. In total, there are 11 tracks, and he is dropping a music video for the main track, “Standing Next To You.” View the complete tracklist here.

“Jungkook will be delivering special sage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of Golden,” Big Hit also previously shared in a statement, as they seem to tease a possible tour and continued press run. “Please stay tuned and continue to support Jungkook as he embarks on his first solo album journey.”

Golden is out 11/3 via Big Hit. Find more information here.

