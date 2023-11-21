Billboard unveiled their year-end chat lists for 2023, including noting who had the top album or the top rap song. For those who are wondering who claimed the top artist spot of 2023, it’s none other than Taylor Swift.

She is the first act to ever be the publication’s year-end artist three times in three different decades, with her previously taking the spots in 2009 and 2015.

Considering the pop star has had another massive year, it’s also not shocking that she is at the top. At the start of 2023, Swift kicked off the North American leg of her Eras Tour, before announcing global dates — which will run through next year. While it hasn’t yet been revealed how much the tour has earned, Forbes placed it at least generating $1.9 billion. (And that was just in May before her other stops were added.)

She also put out a concert film tied to the tour, through an exclusive deal with AMC.

Swift dropped the deluxe version of her Grammy-nominated album, Midnights, which included a collaboration with Ice Spice. She also released two new re-recordings, with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October.

As for her success on the Billboard charts, she logged 44 total songs within the Hot 100 in 2023. Swift’s 2019 song, “Cruel Summer,” added another No. 1 to her list of hits.

Meanwhile, finishing behind Swift on the list are, from Nos. 2 to 5, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Drake, and Luke Combs.

Check out the rest of the Billboard year-end charts here.