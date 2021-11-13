It’s official: Sunday’s showdown at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks will feature each team’s MVP quarterback. After Russell Wilson was cleared to return earlier this week from surgery on his right middle finger, news dropped on Saturday morning that indicated Aaron Rodgers has be activated off of the COVID list.

The report comes via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who added that there won’t be a slow build to get Rodgers back into the fold. Instead, when the Packers’ offense steps onto the field, they’ll be led by their star signal caller.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is back in the building and set to be activated from the COVID list and will start Sunday against the #Seahawks, per sources. Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson at Lambeau Field. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2021

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He came under plenty of scrutiny for this, as his absence meant he was unvaccinated — earlier this year, Rodgers responded to a question about his vaccine status by saying “yeah, I’m immunized,” and reporting in the aftermath of his positive test indicated he tried to have some sort of antibody-boosting therapy take the place of getting the vaccine.

While he was isolating at home, Rodgers twice appeared on Pat McAfee’s radio show and brought even more scrutiny onto himself, as he made a number of scientifically misleading or inaccurate claims and stated that the “woke mob” was on a mission to put the “final nail” in his “cancel culture casket.”