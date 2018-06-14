Getty Image

Conor McGregor’s much hyped court date has come and gone without any resolution to the assault and felony criminal mischief charges he faces. Many were expecting a quick open and shut case with the UFC superstar and his gym teammate Cian Cowley reaching a plea deal with the New York district attorneys. That’s still the most likely outcome, but no deal has been reached thus far and a new court date has been set for July 26. Thursday’s time in court amounted to a whole 45 seconds.

“I regret my actions that led to today, I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful this will get worked out,” McGregor said in a short statement before reporters on the court steps.

