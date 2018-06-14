Conor McGregor Remains In Legal Limbo After His Court Case Was Pushed Back Until July

06.14.18

Conor McGregor’s much hyped court date has come and gone without any resolution to the assault and felony criminal mischief charges he faces. Many were expecting a quick open and shut case with the UFC superstar and his gym teammate Cian Cowley reaching a plea deal with the New York district attorneys. That’s still the most likely outcome, but no deal has been reached thus far and a new court date has been set for July 26. Thursday’s time in court amounted to a whole 45 seconds.

“I regret my actions that led to today, I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful this will get worked out,” McGregor said in a short statement before reporters on the court steps.

